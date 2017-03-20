Reminder about outdoor fires following weekend of unauthorized burns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire officials in Madison want to remind you about the guidelines when it comes to burning yard waste in the city.



The City of Madison Fire Department says there were two incidents over the weekend of people burning things when they shouldn't have been.



Fire officials say one incident happened Saturday night on East Pass. A man was burning evergreen trees, which he wasn't supposed to do. The man told firefighters he would put out the fire, but officials say he added fuel to the fire. Firefighters ended up having to put out that fire.



Another incident happened on Jefferson Street. A man was burning pine boughs in a fire pit with no spark-containing lid. Once firefighters got there and reminded him of the rules, he put out the fire.



If you have leaves or other yard waste, the city's street division will start curbside leaf collection on April 3. You can also bring waste to a drop-off site. Another option is to compost your yard waste. To learn more about the outdoor and open burning guidelines, click here. You can test yourself with a quiz.