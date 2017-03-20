Reminder about outdoor fires following weekend of unauthorized burns

Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Madison police are investigating another shooting, this time on Waunona Woods Court.More >>
A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.More >>
