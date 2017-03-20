Wisconsin GOP moving to call for constitutional convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republicans are looking to join a national push to add an amendment to the U.S. Constitution requiring a balanced federal budget.

Sen. Chris Kapenga of Delafield has introduced a resolution calling for a convention of states to consider adding the amendment, saying the national debt threatens American civilization. A host of Republican lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors.

Article V of the constitution allows the states to ask Congress to call a convention of the states to consider amendments. Thirty-four states must join in making the request. Ratification would require a vote from 38 states.

Twenty-eight states have already approved measures calling for a convention to propose a balanced budget amendment. Republicans control 33 state Legislatures, leaving them one short of the 34 needed to force a convention.