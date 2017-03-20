Wisconsin GOP moving to call for constitutional convention - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin GOP moving to call for constitutional convention

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republicans are looking to join a national push to add an amendment to the U.S. Constitution requiring a balanced federal budget.
   Sen. Chris Kapenga of Delafield has introduced a resolution calling for a convention of states to consider adding the amendment, saying the national debt threatens American civilization. A host of Republican lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors.
   Article V of the constitution allows the states to ask Congress to call a convention of the states to consider amendments. Thirty-four states must join in making the request. Ratification would require a vote from 38 states.
   Twenty-eight states have already approved measures calling for a convention to propose a balanced budget amendment. Republicans control 33 state Legislatures, leaving them one short of the 34 needed to force a convention.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.