Local anti-hate group members featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two board members for the new group "We Are Many - United Against Hate" were the featured guests on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Muslim Community Adviser Masood Akhtar and Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon of Beth Israel Center both joined Greg Neumann to discuss the formation of the organization, as well as its mission.

Nicole Safar, director of government relations for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, was also on the program to discuss how the House GOP American Health Care Act would result in a large funding cut for her organization.

This episode of Capital City Sunday originally aired on March 19.

