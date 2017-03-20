Gov. Walker joins leaders of Pratt Industries, Inc. for opening ceremony of new factory

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker was joined by leaders of Pratt Industries, Inc. on Monday to announce a new facility that will bring more than 100 jobs to the Beloit area.



The company's new factory will be built in the Beloit Gateway Business Park. Pratt Industries is one of the country's largest corrugated packaging companies and also operates factories that manufacture 100% recycled paper and packaging.



"For Pratt industries to make this kind of major, multi-million dollar commitment, we were pleased that Wisconsin played a role through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation," said Walker.



The new factory will be built on a 56-acre site.