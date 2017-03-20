Video shows unprovoked attack in downtown Madison

Victims of deadly crash in the Town of Rutland identified.More >>
Victims of deadly crash in the Town of Rutland identified.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>