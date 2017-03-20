Video shows unprovoked attack in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police released surveillance video showing a man who they believe randomly attacked another man from behind in downtown Madison early Saturday morning.

Police are asking to help identify a man who is shown in a surveillance video attacking another man around 2:10 a.m. on Hawthorne Court near University Avenue.

The video shows a 24-year-old man walking alone past a group of people huddled around the alleyway. As he walks past the group, another man wearing a red jacket and white shoes walks behind him, hits him over the head, and runs away.

Following the unprovoked attack, another suspect ran his hands on the victim's pockets. It doesn't appear anything was taken.

"Obviously this was a random crime and these are people that we would like to get off the streets because this is truly a public safety issue," said Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain, who credits the surveillance footage to learn more about the attack. "We have a young man who was doing absolutely nothing wrong, who was knocked out in an attempted robbery, so I think it's very concerning for the community and we're hoping we can just identify these two people and get them off the streets."

Police say without the video, the case would likely be tough to solve since the victim was knocked unconscious with no recollection of what happened.

Anyone with information on the suspects, police ask you to call Madison Crime Stoppers 608-266-6014.