Dane County offering free tax return help to those in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday the county wants to make sure residents get the help they need when it comes to preparing tax returns.

For the first time the county's Department for Equity and Inclusion, Human Services, and UW-Extension are teaming up to to target neighborhoods that would likely not have many tax return filers.

The county aims to make sure people living in poverty know about the tax benefits available to them.

Between the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Homestead Tax Credit there are thousands of dollars families will receive if they file.

"Even if you don't need to file taxes. Even if you don't owe taxes this year, still look into filing your taxes, because you could be leaving a lot of money on the table you have coming to you," Parisi says, adding, that the outreach effort will help neighborhoods that need it most.

For more information about tax filing at the Richard Dilley Tax Center or if you'd like to volunteer your services you can call 608-283-1261