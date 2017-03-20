Iowa man dies in crash with tractor on Highway 151 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Iowa man dies in crash with tractor on Highway 151

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that killed an Iowa man Monday.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, two cars crashed on Highway 151 near Highway 23 in the town of Dodgeville around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say Jeffrey J. Kirby, 31, of LeClaire, Iowa, rear-ended a farm tractor that was moving slowly on the highway. The impact caused the vehicles to skid into the 151 median. 

Kirby was taken to a local hospital where he died, officials say. The person driving the farm equipment was not hurt. The crash is still under investigation. 

