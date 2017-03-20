Three people arrested in connection with burglary of DeForest la - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Three people arrested in connection with burglary of DeForest laundromat

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Surveillance pictures helped lead police to two people accused of breaking into, stealing from and damaging a laundromat in
DeForest.

Police say on March 7, the suspects broke into the DeForest Laundromat on W. North Street. Officers say two men broke into the machines, taking hundreds of dollars in change and causing several thousand in damage.

Officers arrested Christopher Cowan, Charles Knuteson and Stephanie Vidmar. DeForest police say Vidmar drove the men to and from the crime.

