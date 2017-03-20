Student research leads to safety upgrades - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Student research leads to safety upgrades

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Some Wisconsin high school students are taking learning outside the classroom and their research could help to upgrade safety in the community.

Physics students in Little Chute are tracking the speed of drivers outside their school.

They then analyze the data in the classroom and turn it over to the Safe Routes to School Program.

Ryan Veleke of Leadership Fox Cities tells our affiliate WBAY, "We're working with high schoolers who, as you can imagine, are new drivers, so they're very impressionable. So, we're working with them to help them understand the responsibilities that come with getting a driver's license."

The program is called Project RADAR, standing for Reminding All Drivers About Responsibility.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.