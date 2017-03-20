Student research leads to safety upgrades

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Some Wisconsin high school students are taking learning outside the classroom and their research could help to upgrade safety in the community.

Physics students in Little Chute are tracking the speed of drivers outside their school.

They then analyze the data in the classroom and turn it over to the Safe Routes to School Program.

Ryan Veleke of Leadership Fox Cities tells our affiliate WBAY, "We're working with high schoolers who, as you can imagine, are new drivers, so they're very impressionable. So, we're working with them to help them understand the responsibilities that come with getting a driver's license."

The program is called Project RADAR, standing for Reminding All Drivers About Responsibility.