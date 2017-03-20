More Wis. National Guard members deploying to the Middle East - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

More Wis. National Guard members deploying to the Middle East

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard members based in Madison will be heading overseas.

The state Department of Military Affairs announced Monday that 85 members of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation's Headquarters Company and Companies D and E will deploy to the Middle East later this Spring. They be working to support Operation Inherent Resolve.

About 60 of their comrades are already overseas. Members of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation's Company A and part of Company D left in early February.

The two groups will serve in different capacities.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.