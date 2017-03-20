Protest to save PBS KIDS - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Protest to save PBS KIDS

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- People protested in Green Bay Monday to save PBS KIDS.

They're speaking out against President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate federal funding for public broadcasting.

Protestors say the money for public broadcasting only adds up to $1.35 per citizen each year.

"I always joke it's a way I can jump in the shower for 15 minutes and know my house isn't going to be trashed when I get out. In the meantime, I know that my kids are watching programming that's commercial free, non violent and educational," says protester Lindsay Dorff.

The Trump administration defends the cuts, saying the money will instead go toward defense spending and Homeland Security.

