Madison Police investigating armed robbery on east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating an armed robbery on the city's east side from Monday night.

Police say the victim of the robbery told police that she texted the suspect to meet him at her residence at 4800 Hayes Rd. The suspect stayed for a short time and then left.

A little later, the suspect came back. As the victim opened the door to let him in, another suspect entered carrying a handgun. The first suspect took the victims purse and phone, and reportedly told the second suspect to shoot the victim. But both suspects left without any shots being fired.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20's, between 5'06" and 5'08", wearing a black beanie and green jacket.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his early 20's, between 5'08" and 5'10", wearing a black beanie, dark blue jeans, and a red vest.