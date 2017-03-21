UPDATE: Dane Co. Regional Job Fair held at Alliant Energy Center

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The annual job fair put on by the Dane County Job Center was held on Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center.



More than 180 employees were on hand to talk to people looking for work. They reviewed resumes and held practice interviews. Positions are available in health care, manufacturing, agriculture and social services.



Organizers say if you missed the event, don't worry. The job center is open on Monday-Friday, with offices in both Jefferson and Sauk Counties. The offices offer help with job searches, resume preparation and interview coaching.

