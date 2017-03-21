Melinda's Garden Moment: Tips for Seed Starting Success

(WKOW) -- Starting plants from seed can save you money, extend your garden season, and be lots of fun.

Read the directions on the seed packet. Quality seeds provide all the information on indoor and outdoor growing dates, sprouting directions and seedling care.

Always start with clean containers and sterile potting or seed starting mix. Clean previously used containers with a one-part bleach to nine-parts water solution. You'll avoid damping off and other diseases that can prevent sprouting or kill the seedlings.

Once planted, place containers in a warm location to speed sprouting.

Keep the soil moist. Cover seeded containers with wet newspaper or plastic to conserve moisture and reduce your need to water. Remove the cover once the seeds sprout.

Move seedlings to a sunny window or under artificial lights as soon as they break through the ground.