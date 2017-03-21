Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Madison during Tuesday morning commute

UPDATE (WKOW) --- Madison Police say a 65-year-old bicyclist was hit by a small SUV at the intersection of Aberg Ave. and Shopko Dr around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The bicyclist suffered non life-threatening injuries. He told police he was coming off the bike trail and had pushed the button for a walk light to cross the road. That is when the crash occurred.

Police say the crash is under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The eastbound lanes of Aberg Avenue are closed from Packers Avenue to East Washington. There are heavy delays in the westbound lanes of Aberg Ave.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are heavy delays on Aberg Avenue near Shopko Dr. where a bicyclist was hit around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have the area blocked off and are asking motorists to take another route.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle this morning in Madison.

Police and emergency officials are still on the scene of Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive on the east side. There's no word on how the bicyclist is doing yet.

You may want to avoid the area as there could be traffic delays or road closures.