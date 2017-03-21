WKOW photojournalist talks about being shot with a pellet gun while on the job

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A WKOW photojournalist is speaking out after he was shot with a pellet gun Sunday while covering a fire in the Town of Burke.

Matthew Anderson was filming the scene of a duplex fire on Larry Lane when he was struck from behind by a pellet.

"We heard a pop, and I felt something hit me in the back," said Anderson, who ended up with a welt on his back.

Anderson was shot by 51-year-old Jeffery Lovick because he felt Anderson was too close to his property.

"He gave no warning what so ever, he didn't come out and say 'hey get out of here' or 'get off our land', nothing," said Anderson, who was invited by Lovick's neighbor to shoot in her backyard to get a better shot of the fire.

"[The journalists] were invited by me, to be on my half of my property, it's mine, nothing to do with [Lovick]," said Mary McAllister.

Another reporter from WMTV was next to Anderson when he was hit.

"We were both pretty shaken up and when we were getting ready to leave the scene we requested a police officer follow us to our cars to make sure we go there without incident," Anderson said, who says he's ready to go back and do his job. "Will I be a little more cautious, a little gun shy about future stories like this? I might be, but in the end, this is what I signed up for."

Jeffery Lovick has been released from jail after paying $500 bail.

****

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 51-year-old man has been arrested after shooting a pellet gun at a WKOW photojournalist.

On Sunday, a WKOW employee was filming the scene of a duplex fire on Larry Lane in the town of Burke when he was struck from behind by a pellet.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies, who were already on the scene of the fire, responded to the area where the shots were coming from and spoke with witnesses.

On Monday, deputies questioned Jeffery S. Lovick, who admitted to shooting at the television news crews because he felt they were infringing on his property.

The WKOW employee says the neighbor of the fire invited the camera crews on her property to film the damage when the shooting happened.

According to a report, Lovick was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

"Our photojournalist was doing his job, covering a fire as a journalist," said WKOW News Director Ed Reams, "No one deserves to be targeted like this for just doing their job."

"WKOW takes this incident very seriously. We will work closely with the District Attorney's Office as they prosecute this case," said WKOW Vice President and General Manager Tom Allen, "Our employee had every right to be on the scene covering this story and should not have been targeted simply for doing his job."

The victim, a WKOW employee, sustained minor injuries.

A WMTV reporter was close by when our employee was hit.

WMTV News Director Russell Bruhn reached out to WKOW to give his statement on the incident, "We may compete against each other but both stations have the same goal – to serve our community. Both the WKOW photographer and the WMTV reporter were simply doing their jobs legally."