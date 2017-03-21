Stranger asks 14-year-old Madison girl to get in his car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old girl is safe after she says a stranger asked her to get in his car.

The teen was on Jacobs Way, near Loreen Drive on her way home from school Monday, when she says the driver stopped close to her and asked her to get in his car.

Police say the 14-year-old ran to the home of a trusted adult.

The girl describes the car as white, older, but in good condition. The suspect is described as a male in his 20's, wearing a gray sweatshirt.