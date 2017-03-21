UPDATE: Whooping cough outbreak has health officials encouraging immunizations

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One Janesville school is seeing an outbreak of a dangerous disease.



Rock County health officials say there are 10 to 20 confirmed cases of whooping cough reported, and others suspected, among students at Craig High School in Janesville. That's unusual for just one school, so the district has taken action, sending letters home to parents and organizing a free, immunization clinic at the school Tuesday afternoon.



"Immediately once one case came up we notified parents right away," says Christine Wesling, coordinator for student services at the Janesville School District. "A week or so later there were a couple more cases so we sent another communication out and also sent a specific letter to all the parents of students who were not immunized, letting them know we would have the clinic if they were interested in taking advantage of that opportunity."



Deb Erickson, nursing supervisor with Rock County Health Department, tells 27 News the county has a low immunization rate, which could be impacting the spread of pertussis at Craig.



"We're especially concerned because we have a high number of kids and families that are un-immunized," says Deb Erickson, nursing supervisor at the health department. "That puts them at risk and then it also just allows the pertussis to spread a lot more quickly and of course we know high schoolers get together a lot and so just all of those occasions are an opportunity for the disease to spread."

Erickson says she's disappointed because only a handful of students showed up for the clinic.



Whooping cough can be very serious, especially for babies, which is why health officials recommend a vaccine every 10 years. Teenagers should get it at age 11 or 12.



Pertussis usually comes with a coughing fit that makes it difficult to breathe and you may make a 'whoop' sound when you take a breath. It's spread by coughing and sneezing.



********



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Rock County health official tells 27 News a special, invitation-only immunization clinic has been scheduled at Craig High School in Janesville Tuesday afternoon in response to a whooping cough, or pertussis, outbreak at the school.

Rock County Public Health Department North Office supervisor, Deborah Erickson, says the number of affected students has been changing daily, but adds it is between 10 and 20 reported cases. She says it is the largest outbreak the county has seen at one school in many years.

The health department sent a letter home to parents earlier this month, alerting them to the outbreak.

Erickson says the Tuesday afternoon clinic is for Craig High students who have not been immunized against pertussis. The vaccine that protects against the disease is the DTP, or DtaP. It's not 100% effective, but health officials say those who are immunized have better protection against pertussis.

Erickson described the immunization waiver rate in Rock County as "fairly high."

Pertussis is a bacterial disease that attacks the respiratory tract, and it is spread by coughing and sneezing.