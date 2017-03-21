Walker administration likes some Medicaid flexibilities, wary of others offered under AHCA

MADISON (WKOW) -- As House Republicans make changes to the American Health Care Act (AHCA) in an attempt to make sure it passes a vote scheduled for Thursday, members of Gov. Scott Walker's administration continue to keep a close eye on how the evolving legislation would impact Wisconsin.

Changes made Monday to the AHCA would give even more flexibilities to states when it comes to how they fund Medicaid, the federal/state health insurance program for the poor.

One amendment would allow states to choose how they receive federal Medicaid funds used to cover able-bodied adults living below the poverty line.

States could choose to take per capita funding - a fixed amount of money per Medicaid enrollee, with no financial limit on how many people under the poverty level can enroll.

But they could also choose to take the money in a traditional block grant - a fixed amount of money that would not change based on the number of enrollees - and have even greater flexibility in the coverage they provide.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer indicated she is wary of the latter approach.

"I think if it's a block grant and it's just a set amount of money, you're really vulnerable to any changes in the economy," Sec. Seemeyer told a crowd of health care professionals at a Wisconsin Health News luncheon Tuesday. "The economy is pretty good and people don't need government services so much. Conversely, if the economy would turn south and we were block granted - I think the state would have to eat that (extra cost)."

A spokesperson for Gov. Walker echoed those sentiments in a statement sent to 27 News.

"The governor has also emphasized that under a per-capita allotment that allows for growth, states can best institute reforms for more effective and personalized patient-centered healthcare," wrote Walker Spokesperson Tom Evenson.

Secretary Seemeyer said her biggest priority will be to make sure the state's disabled, blind and elderly populations - which receive about 64 percent of all Medicaid dollars spent in the Wisconsin - continue to enjoy the same level of coverage and long-term care services.

Evenson indicated that is also a priority in the Governor's office.

"Governor Walker has strongly advocated for Wisconsin's elderly and disabled in his meetings in Washington, knowing that Medicaid costs for these people should be prioritized and fully covered," wrote Evenson.

The House GOP bill would also allow states to require able-bodied adults to work in order to get Medicaid coverage.

Gov. Walker has expressed an interest in that provision, and Wisconsin will likely go one step further.

Secretary Seemeyer said she expects to request a waiver from the federal government by June that would allow the state to drug test able-bodied adults on Medicaid.