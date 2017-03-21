Two men sought in armed residential robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night on the 4800 block of Hayes Road, in Madison.

Investigators say the victim agreed to meet one of the suspects at her home, who stayed for a brief meeting before leaving.

A short time later the suspect returned with the second suspect who was carrying a handgun.

When the victim opened the door for him to reenter the second suspect followed robbing the woman of her purse, and cell phone.

As they were leaving the the first suspect allegedly told the second suspect to shoot the woman before fleeing.

Police have not released any other information regarding the victim, but say they're looking for two black men in their early 20's who were both wearing black beanies.

The first suspect is 5'6 to 5'8 and wearing a green jacket; the second suspect is 5'8 to 5'10, wearing dark blue jeans, and a red vest.

If you have any information you're asked to call Dane County Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014