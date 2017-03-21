Nail Polish Nightmare: McFarland woman 'making nail polish' ignites home on fire

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A McFarland woman is lucky to be alive after a scare involving nail polish. In 23-years of fighting fires, McFarland Fire Chief Chris Dennis says he's never heard a call like the one that came in Saturday morning.

"This was probably the first and only time we've had an incident where an individual was making nail polish," Chief Dennis said.

The resident explained to 911 what she was doing with the flammable chemicals.

"I make nail polish, I was trying a new mixer and it fell over and everything just caught on fire," she said.

Chief Dennis says the problem wasn't the polish, it was the nail polish remover.

"The problem was the acetone to help clean the mixer," he says that's why you want to 'make nail polish' carefully.

"Please make sure that you do use a well ventilated area and keep any ignition sources, such as sparks or flames or open flames, keep those away from the substances, so you don't have any issues," Chief Dennis said.

McFarland Fire was luckily close by on a false alarm call when they were dispatched to the scene, but still requested mutual aid because of the known chemicals inside.

"We were able to respond within a few minutes of getting the call, make an attack and get it extinguished right away," Chief Dennis said.

He just hopes this is the first and last nail polish 911 call.

"Do it in a much safer environment and keep it very well ventilated," Chief Dennis said.