Car fleeing police ends up on Wisconsin airport runway

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A police chase in the Oshkosh area ended with the suspect driving his car onto an airport runway Tuesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin State Patrol told WBAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2mROjf1 ) a trooper going north on Highway 41 on Tuesday noticed a couple of cars coming up fast behind him.

One car sped past the trooper, and when the trooper tried to pull over the driver, the car sped up.

The chase continued toward Oshkosh and then to Wittman Regional Airport, where the fleeing car rammed a gate, driving onto the airport field.

The driver crossed several runways until his car was too damaged to continue.

The driver was ordered out of his car and surrendered. The man, in his mid-50's, complained of back pain, was taken to the hospital, and treated before being taken to jail.