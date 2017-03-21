Prescribed fires at UW prairies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Smoke rising above the University of Wisconsin-Arboretum Tuesday signals that the prescribed fire season is underway.

Both the Arboretum and Lakeshore Nature Preserve require fire to remain healthy. Prescribed fires stimulate native vegetation growth and seed production, improves wildlife habitat, and provides training and research opportunities.

Prescribed fires are usually set in early spring and sometimes in late fall.

They are conducted within a set of parameters that include temperature, wind speed and direction, relative humidity, and fuel conditions.