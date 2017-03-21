Assembly bill seeks to help communities seeking to use EMS for non-emergency care

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bipartisan bill introduced at the State Capitol would help communities seeking to expand the services EMT's and paramedics can provide for non-emergency situations.



Legislation authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) would define state standards for Community Emergency Medical Services (CEMS), an emerging health care trend that allows local hospitals, ambulance companies and municipal EMT's or paramedics to deliver more non-emergency care to people in their homes.



"Where maybe in rural areas they need some follow up after a surgery, it's better to send somebody to them in the home and check on them and do some follow up, as opposed to trying to get them back into the doctor," explained Rep. Loudenbeck.

Other in-home services delivered by paramedics or EMT's could consist of preventive care or chronic disease management as well.

Several municipalities have established CEMS arrangements, but there is currently no statewide standard for them.

Rep. Loudenbeck's bill would establish those under the Department of Health Services.

The Assembly Committee on Health will hold a public hearing on the bill at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in Room 225 NW of the State Capitol.