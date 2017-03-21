Groups against domestic violence address President's budget proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Groups against domestic violence addressed the President's budget proposal on Tuesday.

President Trump's framework for his proposed 2018 budget includes cuts that could impact program that serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, such as the Violence Against Women Act, and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act.

On Tuesday End Domestic Abuse WI and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault held a joint news conference to call attention to what they say is the need to protect state and federal level violence prevention programming.

In response to the proposed cuts, the groups asked the legislature to increase what they say is the only funding source for sexual violence prevention in Wisconsin: The Sexual Assault Victim Services Grant Program, also known as SAVS.

"I have never imagined myself so directly challenging the action of a president or our federal legislature as i feel compelled to do so now," said Executive Director of End Domestic Abuse WI, Patti Seger.

WCASA says SAVS needs $6.2 million annually to help every county in Wisconsin. Right now, they say their funding level is $2.2 million.