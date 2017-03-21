Medical examiner responds to inmate death at Milwaukee Secure De - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Medical examiner responds to inmate death at Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A 49-year-old inmate at Milwaukee's Secure Detention Facility died Tuesday morning.

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports Jesse Davis' most recent conviction was from 2007 for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, court records show. He had open court cases pertaining to traffic infractions and had a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

Information shared by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy would be performed on Davis' on Wednesday to determine a cause of death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.