Medical examiner responds to inmate death at Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A 49-year-old inmate at Milwaukee's Secure Detention Facility died Tuesday morning.

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports Jesse Davis' most recent conviction was from 2007 for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, court records show. He had open court cases pertaining to traffic infractions and had a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

Information shared by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy would be performed on Davis' on Wednesday to determine a cause of death.