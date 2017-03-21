City of Madison proclaims March 21 'Cities Immigration Day of Ac - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Madison proclaims March 21 'Cities Immigration Day of Action'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is joining cities across the country in proclaiming March 21 as 'Cities Immigration Day of Action.'

The resolution was approved during The Madison Common Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The resolution reads, in part: Mayors across America have called on the federal government to enact comprehensive immigration reform and enforce the nation ’s immigration laws in a humane manner that does not disrupt the lives of City residents, and, in the absence of federal immigration reform, Mayors and their cities seek strategies to protect and secure all their residents while ensuring that local law enforcement is focused on community policing.

The Office of the Mayor states this evening’s asserts the City’s commitment to the values of diversity, inclusiveness, and equality.

