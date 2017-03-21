TRAFFIC ALERT: West Doty Street closure

MADISON (WKOW) -- A closure on West Doty Street is expected to cause traffic this week.

Starting Wednesday, at 5 a.m., West Doty Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic from South Hamilton Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The closure is scheduled to continue through the afternoon on Sunday, March 26th.

The City of Madison Traffic Engineering and Parking Divisions says the closure is in place for the dismantling of two tower cranes at the Anchor Properties Development project.

Outer loop traffic will be detoured to South Carroll Street and to West Main Street on the Capitol Square.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained at all times on the sidewalk on the south side of West Doty Street. Access to area businesses, parking areas and residences will be maintained at all times.