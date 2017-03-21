Two taken to hospital in Grant County crash

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Four cars were involved in an injury accident, Tuesday on WIS 80 at county Hwy 80/81 in Grant County.

Police say the accident happened at around 4:00 pm when vehicle one was heading southbound on Hwy 80.

The vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Janesville girl, then rear ended another vehicle waiting to turn left onto Hwy 81.

The force of the crash pushed vehicle number two, driven by a 24-year-old Muskego man, into oncoming traffic where it was hit head on by a third vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Cuba City woman.

The Muskego man's vehicle then spun around, and was rear ended again by a fourth vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Cuba City man.

Two people were taken to the hospital; the crash is still under investigation