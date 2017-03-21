Musso chasing NFL dream - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Musso chasing NFL dream

MADISON (WKOW)

Leo Musso understands the odds are stacked against him. Then again, that's nothing new when you're a football player who is generously listed at 5'10".

"They probably wish I was a little taller and a little faster, but that's what it is. I just have to play to my strengths."

Musso has been doing that since his record-breaking days as a running back at Waunakee High School. Even with his lofty high school stats, he was overlooked by college recruiters. Still, he used his four years at Wisconsin proving he belonged at the highest level of college football. Musso became a starter at safety as a senior and earned All-Big Ten recognition.

"I'm a football player. Hopefully, when they turn on the film, they see it."

'They' refers to the NFL scouts that Musso is now trying to impress. He certainly didn't hurt his cause by posting solid numbers at the Badgers Pro Day. Musso reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds. He followed that up with an impressive 40.5 inch vertical leap.

"It is stressful because for a guy like me, the future is very uncertain and you just hope you get an opportunity. It is exciting at the same time. Just eager to come out here and prove what I got."

Now comes the most stressful part for Musso...the waiting game. He will have to see if any teams call him in for personal auditions. Until then, Musso will keep working and hoping he once again gets the chance to prove he belongs at the next level.

