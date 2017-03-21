Trump budget proposal would hit community centers hard - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trump budget proposal would hit community centers hard

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parents who use several community centers as an outlet for their children's after-school programs may have to find another option if the federal budget is passed as it is proposed. 

One of the biggest organizations in Madison is the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. It receives funding from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which receives money from the federal government. But under President Trump's budget proposal, the program would be stripped of funding. 

President and CEO of Madison's Boys and Girls Club says it means the organization would lose around $150,000 and it would have a dramatic impact. 

"We would probably have to lay people off. We would probably have to reduce hours at our club, we may have to reduce the number of kids we have to pick up every single day," said Michael Johnson.

He's in support of the Trump administration increasing the amount of funding put in to the military and national security, but hopes it won't come at the cost of community centers around the nation. 

"These young people need to be able to be fed, they need a place to go, they need to be active, they need to be busy and these community centers serve as a focal point," he added. 

Under the cuts, the organization would also lose around $300,000 in other funding that would also be taken away. 

Johnson said it's not only his organization that would be impacted but all community centers across the state. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.