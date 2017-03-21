Trump budget proposal would hit community centers hard

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parents who use several community centers as an outlet for their children's after-school programs may have to find another option if the federal budget is passed as it is proposed.

One of the biggest organizations in Madison is the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. It receives funding from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which receives money from the federal government. But under President Trump's budget proposal, the program would be stripped of funding.

President and CEO of Madison's Boys and Girls Club says it means the organization would lose around $150,000 and it would have a dramatic impact.

"We would probably have to lay people off. We would probably have to reduce hours at our club, we may have to reduce the number of kids we have to pick up every single day," said Michael Johnson.

He's in support of the Trump administration increasing the amount of funding put in to the military and national security, but hopes it won't come at the cost of community centers around the nation.

"These young people need to be able to be fed, they need a place to go, they need to be active, they need to be busy and these community centers serve as a focal point," he added.

Under the cuts, the organization would also lose around $300,000 in other funding that would also be taken away.

Johnson said it's not only his organization that would be impacted but all community centers across the state.