RECALL: Allergen not listed on packaging of popular pasta brand

MADISON (WKOW) -- Riviana Foods, makers of Ronzoni Pasta, are voluntarily recalling 610 cases of it's Ronzoni Thin Spaghetti.

The recall is because the packaging doesn't declare egg as an allergen. No other pasta varieties are effected.

Customers with potential allergen problems can return the pasta to the grocery where purchased for a full refund.

For more information you can head to either foodsafety.gov or the FDA's website.

