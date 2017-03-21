Madison's city council approves room tax agreement with Airbnb - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council members approved a first-of-its-kind agreement with the short-term rental website Airbnb to collect room taxes from hosts.

According to the resolution, there are about 400 hosts in Madison, but only 15 to 20 of them pay a room tax to the city.

This measure will allow Airbnb to collect the tax and remit it to the city each quarter. Airbnb says it could begin the collection as early as May 1.

"Home sharing is already infusing significant economic development for Madison by allowing the City to significantly expand lodging capacity during popular weekends where hotels sell out,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Midwest Policy Director, in a news release. “We are passionate about helping to economically empower middle-class Madison natives while bringing a brand new revenue stream to the City.”

Airbnb says there were 19,000 guest arrivals to Madison via Airbnb in 2016.

