Madison's city council approves room tax agreement with Airbnb

The popular room-rental site Airbnb brought $2.5 million to Madison this year, but the city is getting little of that money, despite regulations requiring room taxesMore >>
The city of Madison is looking to pass several resolutions that would help them find hundreds of residents who are renting out their properties on Airbnb and not paying required room taxes.More >>
A Sun Prairie man was featured on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of his unique name and how it corresponds to his job.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
Police in Fitchburg are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station.More >>
A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
