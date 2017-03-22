Police chase ends in crash in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police chase ends in crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for one of two people involved in a chase and crash in the Milwaukee area.

The chase started after midnight in Oak Creek and ended in Milwaukee.

A white Nissan took off and went north on the interstate before pulling off, taking out a traffic light, jumping the curb, and taking out a home's fence.

Authorities told WISN a 21-year-old woman was arrested blocks away.

The other suspect has not yet been arrested.

