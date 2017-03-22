Chief Koval seeks nearly $22,000 reimbursement for legal fees associated with PFC complaints

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police chief Mike Koval is seeking reimbursement for nearly $22,000 in legal fees he spent to hire a private attorney for his defense against two complaints filed against him.

In one case, the city's Police and Fire Commission determined Chief Koval violated a conduct policy when he referred to Sharon Irwin, the grandmother of Tony Robinson, as a "raging lunatic." The PFC could only suspend, demote or fire the chief and members said Koval's actions did not warrant any of those punishments. Chief Koval has apologized for his comment about Irwin.

The PFC ended up dismissing both complaints.

According to a resolution introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday night, the city attorney could not represent Chief Koval, so he engaged Pines Bach LLP to represent him. The resolution says Koval's legal expenses amounted to $21,953.

The resolution cites a state statute which gives the Common Council the discretion to reimburse the reasonable costs of the defense of the chief if Koval prevailed in the proceedings.

The resolution will be referred to the city's Board of Estimates before it can go before the full council.