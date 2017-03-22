Boston Stores in Madison launch "Close to Home" specialty shops

MADISON (WKOW) -- A major retailer is offering locally-themed and locally-sourced products in its stores.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. has launched its "Close to Home" shops, two of which are inside the Boston Stores at East Towne and West Towne malls. People can buy products made from Wisconsin-based artisans, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The "Close to Home" program is happening in more than 85 department stores in 10 states, including 26 in Wisconsin. More than 100 small businesses have been featured. At the specialty shops, you can find locally-themed clothing, glassware, pillows, blankets, home decor, handbags, scarves and other accessories, natural candles, bath and body products and other unique items. Bon-Ton says many of the products are hand-crafted and locally made.

The company is also calling on new small businesses and artisans to submit their products for consideration. Those applications are being taken through March 24. Click on this link if you're interested in having your product sold in a Boston Store. The company is looking for artwork, painting, jewelry, decor and other objects.