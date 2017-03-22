UPDATE: Dodge Co. Sheriff reacts after his lieutenant is dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says a 15-year lieutenant is recovering after a scary close call.

"We oftentimes joke with him, he [the lieutenant] always gets into things when he's on his way home," Sheriff Schmidt said.

Between Highway 49 and Shamrock Road, his department veteran encountered a speeder, Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, this one was a little more dangerous than normal," Sheriff Schmidt said. Instead of pulling over and staying put, 22-year-old Matthew Ellcey did the unthinkable: driving off and dragging the lieutenant some distance.

"It certainly is upsetting," Sheriff Schmidt said.

He says the lieutenant, in his early 40's, was rushed to Waupun Hospital.

"Bumps and bruises and a tattered uniform, is what we are looking at," Sheriff Schmidt explained.

Ellcey eventually crashed in Waupun and ran off to an area business and then to a house he was familiar with. That's where Sheriff Schmidt says they took Ellcey into custody.

"He said he was sorry, we put him in handcuffs."

But Sheriff Schmidt isn't sure he believes the apology.

"It's frustrating, it's nerve-wracking," he said. "At the end of the day, he has a lot more charges to face because he fled instead of just facing the music for whatever he was afraid of and now we have a deputy was injured," Sheriff Schmidt said.

Ellcey heads to court for his first appearance Thursday afternoon.

