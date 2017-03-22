President Trump's final rally for GOP health plan, amidst anticipated meeting

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Wednesday is looking to be a busy day for President Donald Trump. He has just one day left to convince House Republicans to vote for the GOP's health care plan, the American Health Care Act. The president also has a highly anticipated meeting on a different subject.

With a House vote scheduled for Thursday, President Trump is down to crunch time to rally for the American Health Care Act. Wednesday, he will be dropping by a Women in Healthcare panel. Tuesday he delivered a strong message to House Republicans saying, don't be "fools" and kill the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He also warned a "no" vote could cost them in the midterms. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explains, "We're going to make sure we remember those who stood by us."

Also Wednesday, President Trump will be meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. You'll recall this meeting got set up after the president asked a reporter to set it up during a somewhat heated moment at a press conference five weeks ago. The Congressional Black Caucus said that it had invited the president to meet in January, but never got a response.