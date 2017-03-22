Hail Damages Cars In Carolinas

GREENEVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA (WKOW) -- Hail and flash floods caused issues in the Carolinas on Tuesday night. Hail ranged in size from pea-sized to as large as a baseball. Flights were temporarily delayed out of Greeneville's International Airport. Wednesday's storms will bring damaging winds through Utah. Storms will press through the Plains on Thursday and eventually head into Southern Wisconsin where we should hear a few rumbles of thunder.

As we head into severe weather season, the National Weather Service wants to remind everyone to be prepared. You can learn more about the weather by attending a storm spotter class this season. The NWS will host two sessions on April 17th at the Alliant Energy Center. The first session at 2pm and the second session at 6:30. Each class lasts about two hours and is taught by an NWS Meteorologist. For a list of all of the additional classes available this year, visit the Milwaukee NWS Facebook here.