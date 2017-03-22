1-year-old kids doing well with their brackets - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GERMANTOWN (WKOW) -- Even the youngest kids are getting into March Madness.  Toddlers at Bethlehem Lutheran Child Care in Germantown picked their own brackets with the help of their teachers.

Megan Landvatter is a teacher there. She told our Milwaukee affiliate that they held up numbers and the kids picked which ones they wanted.

Nine of the kids still have a team in the Final Four.

 

