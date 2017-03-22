Janesville Schools report high net gain through open enrollment

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Open enrollment is underway at schools across Wisconsin. This means parents can choose to send their kids to a school outside their district for academic, extra-curricular or other reasons.

Janesville School District Superintendent Karen Schulte reports after last school year, her district had a net gain of 178 students thanks to open enrollment. "There is something for everyone, and I think families like to have those different options," says Schulte.

Besides boasting two Blue Ribbon Schools, Schulte says the district has a wide variety of extra-curricular activities and academic opportunities. Roosevelt Elementary School principal Olga Hanna says that's why she started sending her kids to Janesville Schools from outside the district even before she became a principal in the district. "Aside from world language, they are very involved with the music department, and it is one of the deciding factors for us is that my older son is in orchestra and the school district of Janesville promotes orchestra even at the high school level," says Hanna.

Like Hanna mentioned, one of the big reasons the Janesville School District draws people in, seems to be its Mandarin Chinese program. Students can start taking it in third grade. "Under age 12, it's [the] golden age for people to learn foreign languages," says Jessica Jacobs. Jacobs has been teaching Chinese at Roosevelt Elementary School for six years.

Student Rhaea Cole is only in her first month as a student at Janesville, thanks to open enrollment, and she's already taking advantage of the Chinese class. "I like taking Chinese because when you're older, you maybe get to go travel the world and go to China," she says. "It'll help you get a better job."

Schulte says with their large net gain of students like Cole comes more money for the district. "Money in is always helpful. It's allowed us to add staff as we've needed to and to run programs like our Mandarin Chinese program," she says. The open-enrolled district gets two-thirds of a student's state-funding, while the remaining one-third stays with the home district.

We reached out to some other school districts, and it depends on a case by case basis if they benefit or take a hit from open enrollment. If you're thinking about sending your child to a different district, remember, open enrollment depends whether or not a district has room for extra students.