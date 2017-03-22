UPDATE: No foul play suspected after body found in Lake Wingra

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say they were called to the report of a body in the water, just at the end of a pier at Wingra Park and Boat Livery on Knickerbocker Street.

They say the victim's clothing was found on the pier.

The deceased is a Madison man in his 50's. No signs of foul play were found and the death remains under investigation by the MPD and Dane County Medical Examiner.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police and fire are on scene of a body found in Lake Wingra.

Dane County Communications tells 27 News crews are responding to an area on Knickerbocker Street. The call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday morning.

27 News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.