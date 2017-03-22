What's Going Around: Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye)

MONROE (WKOW) -- You may want to keep a close eye on your kids. Pink eye is going around in Green County and surrounding areas.

Dr. Gabriel Schaab is an Ophthalmologist at Monroe Clinic. He says they've seen conjunctivitis (pink eye) at their clinics in Monroe and Freeport, Illinois.

Symptoms include redness in and around the eye, itching, burning or stinging eyes, and puffy, sore and watery eyes. Your eyelids may be crusty or stuck together when you wake up. Dr. Schaab says you may also have an increased sensitivity to light. Pink eye can happen in one or both eyes.

Dr. Schaab says it's caused by an infection, either viral or bacterial. But it can be very contagious and spread quickly. To prevent the spread, Dr. Schaab offers these tips:

* Don't touch or rub the infected eye(s) * Wash your hands often with soap and warm water * Wash any discharge from your eyes several times a day using a fresh cotton ball or paper towel. Afterward, discard the cotton ball or paper towel and wash your hands with soap and warm water. * Wash your bed linens, pillowcases, and towels in hot water and detergent. * Avoid wearing eye makeup. * Don't share eye makeup with anyone. * Never wear another person's contact lenses. * Wear eyeglasses instead of contact lenses. Throw away disposable lenses or be sure to clean extended-wear lenses and all eye wear cases. * Avoid sharing common articles such as unwashed towels and glasses. * Wash your hands after applying the eye drops or ointment to your eye or your child's eye. * Do not use eye drops that were used for an infected eye in a non-infected eye. * If your child has bacterial or viral pinkeye, keep your child home from school or day care until he or she is no longer contagious. It's usually safe to return to school when symptoms have been resolved; however, it's important to continue practicing good hygiene just to be sure.

To treat, see your doctor if you have any symptoms of pink eye. He or she may be able to determine if it's caused by a bacteria and if so, will likely prescribe you an antibiotic either in pill form, eye drops or eye ointment. If your pink eye is caused by a virus, you may be given an allergy medicine to help decrease the symptoms.

Seek immediate care if your eye pain gets worse, if your eye swells even after treatment, your vision suddenly becomes worse or you can't see at all.

Dr. Schaab says usually pink eye clears up on its own or after a course of antibiotics, but certain forms of conjunctivitis can be serious and threaten your vision, because they can cause cornea scarring.