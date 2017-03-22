Tony Award-winning 'Cabaret' plays Madison's Overture Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece, 'Cabaret' returns to Madison.

As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret.

On Thursday, Jon Peterson, a veteran of Roundabout’s Cabaret on Broadway stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the production.

'Cabaret' is presented by Overture Center and Broadway Across America as part of the Broadway at Overture Series.

The shows runs through Sunday, March 26. Peterson says this show is for mature audiences only.

