Feingold starts group with aim of abolishing the Electoral College

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just months after losing his bid to return to the U.S. Senate, Middleton Democrat Russ Feingold is starting a new political organization with a stated goal of abolishing the U.S. Electoral College.



Feingold announced the creation of LegitAction Wednesday in a press release, calling it "an organization committed to restoring our country’s democratic legitimacy."



Under that premise, LegitAction will "focus on four central pillars of our democracy."

- Protecting the Right to Vote

- Reforming our campaign finance system

- Empowering the national popular vote by abolishing the Electoral College

- Protecting the independence and credibility of the Supreme Court.

"LegitAction’s mission is to advocate for the restoration and protection of a legitimate U.S. government that is accountable to its citizens by promoting pro-democracy reforms and fighting back against the extreme forces and special interests undermining our country’s credibility and legitimacy," reads the release. "It will empower individual citizens and grassroots organizations by educating and galvanizing grassroots supporters, providing them tools to demand change by connecting members to their representatives and other influencers."



Many Democrats have decried the Electoral College since Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million ballots, but still lost last November's presidential election after Donald Trump won the Electoral College 306-232.



Feingold served in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2011. He lost to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) last November for the second straight time.

