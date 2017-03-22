Milton police investigate robbery

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton police were called to a Hudson Street home shortly before 6:30 Wednesday morning for the report of a robbery.

The victim told police two men entered his bedroom around 5:30 a.m. and woke him up. He was then punched in the leg and the suspects threatened to shoot him, although no weapon was seen. The victim stated they demanded $5,000, which he stated he didn't have.

While the two suspects remained in the room with the victim, there was a possible third suspect in the home taking electronics. Missing are four televisions, an Xbox 360 and the victim's cell phone. He states the suspects all left and he was then able to locate another phone, called his father who immediately called 911 to report the incident.

The only descriptions of the suspects were white males approximately 5'8" to 5'10", both wearing jeans and dark coats. One of the suspects may have had facial hair. No description was provided for the possible third suspect.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, Milton police are asking you to contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.