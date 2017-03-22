UberPUPPIES making return to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Uber is partnering with Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin to bring puppies upon request to people in Madison on Thursday, March 23.



The partnership is in honor of National Puppy Day. For a $30 fee, people can use their Uber app to request 15 minutes of puppy playtime from the local shelter. All the money benefits the animals at Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin.



You must make request under the PUPPIES tab from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.