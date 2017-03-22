UPDATE: Cows get loose on Hwy. 151 after trailer fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Deputies in Dodge County had a busy day rounding up a number of cattle that broke loose after the trailer they were in caught fire.



"Nothing surprises me anymore but this is the first where we actually had a trailer catch on fire," said Deputy Michael Morell.



Authorities say more than two dozen cattle were inside the trailer that was traveling down Highway 151 near Waupun. 6 of them ran out when the trailer was opened to put out the fire and they quickly took off down the highway.



One of them died in the fire.



"6 of the animals got out, and we're running along Highway 151. We had to get them corralled," said Morell. "Guys from the highway shop and some local farmers that were around were able to get them, the animals off of the highway without having any accidents."



A veterinarian was called out to check the rest of the cattle to make sure they were okay.



UPDATE (WKOW) --- Officials say the right lane of NB US 151 at County C is still closed. All other lanes are open.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dodge County Central Communications received a call of a semi fire on Highway 151 northbound near County Road C around 12:20 Wednesday afternoon.

The semi was described as a cattle hauler and did have cattle on board. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and has not reported any injuries.

Squads with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with Beaver Dam Fire and Waupun Fire Departments. All are trying to herd cattle and get them alternate transportation.

*****

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Department tells 27 News a semi is on fire on Highway 151 near County Road C.

The semi was loaded with cattle and authorities are trying to round up the herd.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.