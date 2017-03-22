House Intelligence Committee chair to brief president on intelli - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

House Intelligence Committee chair to brief president on intelligence monitoring of Trump associates

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The White House says the chairman of the House intelligence committee will brief President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon on the possible monitoring of Trump associates.

Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, said Wednesday the communications of Trump transition officials -- possibly including Trump himself -- may have been "monitored" after the election as part of an "incidental collection."

Rep. Nunes said the intercepted communications do not appear to be related to the ongoing FBI investigation into Trump associates' contacts with Russia, adding he believes the intelligence collections were done legally.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer provided no further details on the pending meeting between President Trump and Rep. Nunes.

