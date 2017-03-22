New Marquette Poll finds Trump, ACA repeal both unpopular in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Only 41 percent of Wisconsin's registered voters approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing and 60 percent want to keep the Affordable Care Act or make improvements to it instead of repealing it, according to the first Marquette Law School Poll of 2017.



47 percent of registered voters surveyed March 13-16 disapprove of the job President Trump is doing, with 11 percent saying they don't know or don't have an opinion.



Wisconsin voters also have a negative view of the first major policy initiative President Trump is pursuing - health care reform.



60 percent of voters surveyed said they either want to see the current Affordable Care Act remain in place as is, or have it improved upon. Just 36 percent want to see the law repealed and replaced or simply repealed without a replacement.



As for the proposed ACA replacement - the American Health Care Act (AHCA) - 49 percent of voters surveyed believe it would cause fewer people to have health insurance, while 43 percent say the number of insured would either increase or stay the same.



45 percent of voters say the AHCA would increase costs for health insurance, while 49 percent say costs would either decrease or stay the same.



The poll also found Gov. Scott Walker's (R-Wisconsin) approval rating at 45 percent among registered voters, while 48 percent disapprove.



Gov. Walker has had a negative approval rating in Wisconsin since late 2014.



You can find the rest of the Marquette Law School Poll results here.